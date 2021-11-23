Nigerian soldiers on Monday, went on rampage in Imo State, Southeast of the country, setting houses – including a fuel station, hotel – and vehicles ablaze following a clash with unknown gunmen.

One person was reportedly killed in the incident.

Witnesses said the gunmen had earlier attacked the soldiers, and killed one of them in Awo-Omamma in Oru east local government area of the state.

In retaliation, the soldiers were said to have reinforced and stormed the popular Awo-Omamma junction in search of the gunmen and in the process, set houses, shops, a fuel station, and a hotel ablaze.

Other valuables worth millions of naira were also said to have been destroyed in the fire.

A circulating video showed an eyewitness narrating how the soldiers attacked the area.

“Everywhere is burning; Awo junction has finished; these people made sure they burnt everywhere before they left; since morning nobody came outside.”

Many residents are also said to have fled the community.

Spokesperson of the Imo State police command, Abutu Yaro and Babatunde Zubairu, spokesman of the 34 artillery brigade in Obinze, Owerri, were yet to react the incident as at Tuesday morning.