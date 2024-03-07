The United Nations (UN) has strongly condemned the reported abduction of internally displaced persons (IDPs), mostly women, boys and girls, in the Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

While the exact number of people abducted remains unknown, it is estimated at over 200 people.

Terrorists had on 29 February allegedly abducted the IDPs who had reportedly ventured beyond the safety of the trenches surrounding Ngala – from the ISS, Zulum, Kaigama, and Arabic IDP camps – in search of firewood.

While an unspecified number of older women and children under 10 have reportedly been released, scores of IDPs remain unaccounted for, according to protection partners.

“I stand in solidarity with the families of all those abducted, especially children, and their communities and urge those who have abducted them to release them without harm,” Mr. Mohamed Malick Fall, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria said.

“On behalf of the United Nations, I remind all parties to the conflict to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians from harm.

“In addition, I urge authorities and other partners to provide more livelihood opportunities for IDPs in camps in Borno State, alongside ongoing efforts for lasting solutions, to reduce the risks of insecurity and violence faced by IDPs.”

