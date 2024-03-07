Bandits abduct dozens of primary school pupils in Kaduna

Bandits on Thursday morning, attacked LEA Primary School in Kuriga town, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and abducted up to 100 pupils.

According to residents who spoke to journalists, the number of abducted pupils is about 100.

According to reports, the headteacher and the staff of the school were reportedly among the victims.

Daily Trust reports that the tragic incident which happened at about 8:20 am immediately after the assembly, threw the area into pandemonium.

The junior and secondary sections relocated to the school building inside the Kuriga town a few years ago when insecurity worsened which led to the abandonment of their former structure situated outside the town.

Confirming the incident, a resident called Shitu, said most of the pupils ran out of their classes when they sighted the assailants on the school premises.

Another resident, Lawal Kuriga, who spoke to Daily Trust said abductees were marched into the forest.

Meanwhile, there was no official reaction from the state government at the time of filing this report.

The report revealed that the Overseeing Commissioner of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, did not react to a text message sent to him.

Also, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, could not be reached on the phone and has yet to reply to a text message sent to him.

