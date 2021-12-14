The United Kingdom (UK), has removed Nigeria and 10 other African countries from its travel red list, noting that slamming travel bans was no longer an effective way to contain Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The UK had placed Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe on its travel red list in the wake of the detection of Omicron by South African scientists late last month.

All 11 countries have been dropped from the list after Ministers at Tuesday’s Covid O Cabinet meeting accepted the red list was no longer required to protect the UK from the import of the omicron variant.

Although the 11 African countries are removed from hotel quarantine, ministers said they will not abandon the concept of a red list because of concerns it could be needed in the face of any future variants