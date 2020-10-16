OBINNA EZUGWU

The United Kingdom has said it is paying close attention to people’s democratic and peaceful calls for police reform in Nigeria, while encouraging the federal government to pursue reforms.

Minister for Africa for the UK Government, James Duddridge who disclosed this in a tweet via his twitter handle @JamesDuddridge on Friday, said his country and her high commissioner in Nigeria, Catriona Laing will continue to support the Nigerian government to deliver reforms.

“We are monitoring developments in #Nigeria closely. I note the Nigerian people’s democratic and peaceful calls for police reform,” he said. “The UK and Catriona Laing @CatrionaLaing1 continue to support the Nigerian Government in delivering reforms.”

Laing also took her handle @CatrionaLaing1, to call attention to reports of attacks on protesters.

“Minister for Africa @JamesDuddridge and colleagues in London following events closely. Hearing disturbing reports of violence against peaceful protesters in parts of #Nigeria,” she noted. ‘Encourage authorities to protect people’s fundamental rights.”