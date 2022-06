An Uxbridge Magistrate court in the UK, on Thursday, refused to admit Ike Ekweremadu, a Nigerian senator, and Beatrice, his wife, to bail.

The couple were arraigned for conspiracy to arrange the travel of a child, child trafficking, potential modern slavery, and organ harvesting.

The Ekweremadus were arrested by Specialist Crime Team of the Metropolitan Police in London and kept in custody before their arraignment on Thursday.

The case has been adjourned to July 7, 2022.