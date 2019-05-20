UCL: New dawn for EPL; but an Anti-climactic final

By Uche Chris

Unlike previous seasons, the 2018/19 European Champion League, (UCL), undoubtedly the greatest club competition in the world is uniquely special in more ways than one. First, it has produced an all English Premiership League finalists (also for the Europa Cup where Arsenal and Chelsea square up). This has never happened since the present format of the competition started in 1992, and may probably take a long while to happen again.

Second, this year’s competition produced the best football displays ever experienced in the competition. I have followed the competition since 1984 and nothing like this has ever taken place. Every game especially from the second round left you breathless; it was a great advertisement for the game.

Third, it produced more surprises and upsets than ever recorded in the history of the competition. Generally, each season produces its surprises and upsets but there were so many of such this year. In the past, victory was relatively determined after the first leg. That is becoming increasingly untenable; we have seen four goals in the first leg overturned in the second leg as was the case with Barca against PSG in the 2017/2018 season.

However, this season produced a number of such outcomes that it is difficult to predict any game from the first leg regardless of the score line. For instance, in the second round Man United overturned a home defeat of 0-2 to beat PSG 1-3 away to qualify for the quarter final; Ajax Amsterdam beat defending champions, mighty Real Madrid, 1-4 away after drawing 1-1 at home; and also beat the Old Lady Juve, parading C7 (Cristano Ronaldo) 1-2 away after a one all draw at home. Similarly, Tottenham Hotspurs dumped Man City in the quarter finals with a 4-4 aggregate score after beating them by a solitary goal at home.

But the best was yet to come. It was in the semi finals games that the greatest surprises occurred. After Ajax beat Spurs by a lone goal away at White Hart Lane, pundits were convinced, given their performance and record against the great teams, that the return leg was a mere formality; and it was evident at the viewing centres that not much was expected of the game with the scanty crowds. And going 2-0 down at the interval seemed to support the belief. Then, the goals started coming and it was Spurs that eventually triumphed at the expense of the youthful but extremely nimble and determined Ajax.

However, it was the second leg of the second semi final game between Liverpool and Barca that turned history and record on its head. But the sign was there. Barca had won the first leg at home by 3-0; but Messi, their talisman, was unimpressed and grumbled that he would have preferred a 4 goal defeat of the opponent. For anybody, a 3 goal lead without an away goal burden was as good as qualification especially against the best team this season that lost only one game in all competitions. Not many people including this writer paid him attention.

The second leg proved decisive as Liverpool scored four un-replied goals reliving the miracle of Istanbul in 2005 final when they came back from a 3-0 lead by Italian giant AC Milan to draw and eventually won on penalties. However, the greatest surprise and shock of the outcome is that Barca did not score a goal, which followed the pattern in most of their away games in the championship this season except against Man U.

The outcome of this year’s finals in both competitions points to the rising profile of the EPL which has lived in the shadow of the Spanish duo of Real and Barcelona for eternity. But in recent times, the EPL has been able to attract some of the best coaches and players in the world. Now it is living up to the true accolade as the best league in the world not just by television viewer-ship. With four teams in the quarter finals, it was a clear indication and statement of intention by the EPL.

But in spite of all these positives for the competition this year, the final in Madrid between Liverpool and Tottenham will be an anticlimax, and may even leave some officionadoes disappointed. First, the best football in the game has already been played in the semis and the final may never live up those standards of display as most finals do. Finals hardly produce major upsets and surprises; or even very exciting displays, because they are usually technical and edgy in approach as a one game decider, and a simple error can settle the match. It is mostly a game of wits.

Again, both teams are English and know themselves quite well that there may be few surprises. Every season, they play each other at least twice. Although the stakes are higher now, it is likely to follow the traditional pattern of English game, lacking creativity, flay and adventurism. Also half of the expectation of the game is already gone or known; we know where the cup is going – England; what remains to be settled is the winning team, unlike previous finals.

So who wears the crown?

There is no equivocation about the likely winner, even though both teams have had a great season in both the EPL and UCL. It is usually said that any team at this stage is a worthy champion whether it wins or not. Very true! But there are usually favourites based on some odds and ‘fundamental sentiments’. In this particular final, Liverpool is the favourite for some reasons.

First, Liverpool has the history of the championship as a five times champion itself behind it; yes sometimes, history means little or nothing in the final analysis. Second, the team has played a wonderful and fantastic game this season that reminds you of the 2005 generation; it is the stuff of champions. Third, having been denied the Premiership title by Man City after garnering 97 points, the first by a runner-up, this is their greatest opportunity to crown a good season. If the team is looking for motivation, there will be nothing greater.

As finalist last year, many had expected them to clinch the coveted trophy before the early injury to Mo’Sallah, around whom they had built the team, forced them to surrender without much fight. But as the second leg semi showed, the team has been rejigged and completely independent of any single player. Fifth, they beat the best team to reach the final and that will give them great momentum to push their game higher.

Finally, Liverpool has conceded the fewest goals in the Premiership this season and that may prove invaluable in a game like this. So that is my take. Even if it turns out otherwise, no problem, the EPL has set a record that will stand for a long time. And I salute the two teams!

Uche Chris can be reached via [email protected]