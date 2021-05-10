Ride hailing firm, Uber, has increased the rate of its economy option (UberX) by 13% in Lagos, effective from May 11, 2021.

The firm which made the disclosure in an e-mail sent to its drivers to educate them on the motive behind the hike, said it remained committed to providing reliable earning opportunity to its drivers and partners.

“At Uber, we remain committed to providing a reliable earning opportunity for driver-partners, as well as a reliable and affordable service for riders. With this in mind, starting 11th May 2021, we are increasing prices on UberX by about 13%,” the firm said.

The new billing structure will affect both peak and off-peak periods. It also reflects a time-based pricing that enables drivers to earn more at certain periods during the day.

Highlights:

Monday 08:00 am – 12:00 pm and Tuesday – Friday 05:00 am – 12:00 pm – Minimum fare: N538; Base fare: N237; Per kilometre fare: N70; Per minute fare: N12.

Other time periods – Minimum fare: N575; Base fare: N255; Per kilometre fare: N75 and Per-minute fare: N12.5.