UBA celebrates 10 years of digital innovation with VERiCASH, launches customer reward promo

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is marking a decade of groundbreaking digital transformation through its strategic alliance with fintech giant, VERiCASH.

The partnership, which led to the development of the award-winning UBA Mobile App, has redefined digital banking across Africa—delivering seamless, secure, and user-friendly financial services to millions.

To commemorate this milestone, UBA has launched a special promotional campaign aimed at rewarding its mobile app users for their loyalty and continued engagement. The initiative underscores the bank’s dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and digital excellence.

With over 10 million downloads, the UBA Mobile App ranks among the most used financial apps in Nigeria, affirming the bank’s leadership in the continent’s digital banking space.

Speaking on the success of the partnership, Shamsideen Fashola, Group Head of Retail and Digital Banking at UBA, highlighted how the collaboration has been pivotal in advancing financial inclusion in more than 20 countries.

“This partnership with VERiCASH has positioned UBA as Africa’s leading digital bank. Over the years, we’ve processed millions of transactions and helped bridge financial gaps by bringing banking services to underserved populations. It reflects our broader mission of becoming Africa’s global bank,” Fashola said.

Chairman of CIT VERiCASH, Ashraf Zaki, also praised the decade-long partnership, noting its transformative impact on the African banking ecosystem.

“Our collaboration with UBA over the past 10 years has been nothing short of revolutionary. Together, we’ve created a digital banking experience that rivals the best globally, combining innovative technology with visionary banking leadership,” Zaki remarked.

On her part, Alero Ladipo, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at UBA, expressed appreciation to customers and unveiled the “UBA/VERiCASH Celebratory Promo.”

Advertisement

“We’re immensely thankful to our over 10 million app users who have journeyed with us. Their trust and feedback have been the bedrock of our innovation,” Ladipo said.

She added, “To celebrate this milestone, we’re giving back to our customers through a 10-week promo. Simply purchase airtime via the UBA Mobile App and stand a chance to win 10 times the airtime value. Every day, 10 lucky winners will be selected.”

UBA is one of Africa’s largest financial institutions, employing over 25,000 people and serving more than 45 million customers globally. With operations in 20 African countries as well as offices in the United Kingdom, United States, France, and the United Arab Emirates, the bank offers retail, commercial, and institutional banking services—continuing to champion financial inclusion through technology-driven solutions.