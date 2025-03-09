UBA accelerates gender inclusion with 58% female representation in fresh GMAP intake

As the world celebrates International Womens Day 2025, Africas Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) says it continues to reinforce its unwavering commitment to gender diversity, equality, and empowerment.

This years IWD global theme, Accelerate Action, aligns perfectly with UBAs drive to champion inclusion and create meaningful opportunities for women in the workplace.

On Wednesday, the bank graduated its latest cohort of 1,138 Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP) trainees, out of which 666, representing an impressive 58% were women.

UBAs Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, who pointed this out during the graduation ceremony which was held in Landmark Event Centre, said the milestone is a testament to UBAs continued efforts in fostering a workplace where talent thrives regardless of gender, background, or status.

He maintained that UBA stands out as a financial institution that does not just talk about inclusion but lives it, adding that With a female-dominated Board and Executive Management team, UBA has consistently demonstrated that gender parity is a key pillar of its success. Our commitment goes beyond policies it is evident in the tangible opportunities we create for women at every level of the organisation.

While celebrating the womenfolk for their contribution to the banks growth and success over the year, Alawuba stated At UBA, we do not just celebrate women- we amplify them. We believe that an inclusive workforce drives innovation, excellence, and long-term success. The fact that the majority of our new graduate trainees are women underscores our commitment to nurturing female talent and accelerating their progress in the corporate world.

UBA has long been a champion of gender empowerment, investing in initiatives that support female professionals, entrepreneurs, and communities. From its mentorship and leadership programs to its women-focused financial services, the bank continues to set the pace for gender inclusion in Africas financial sector.

UBAs Group Head, Human Resources, Modupe Akindele explained that the bank is passionate about helping its staff grow, regardless of their gender. According to her, UBA celebrates the resilience, strength, and contributions of women everywhere and remains committed to ensuring that every woman has the support, resources, and opportunities needed to thrive.

She said, Our goal with GMAP is to show young professionals that their dreams are valid right here in Africa. We are not just providing jobs; we are creating pathways to leadership, innovation, and impact. This programme ensures that young people whether male or female, see the immense possibilities that exist within UBA and the African financial sector at large.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.