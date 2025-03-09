Connect with us

ACAMB Pays Tribute on transition of its founding President, Mallam Kabir Dangogo

Published

9 mins ago

The Association of Corporate Communications and Marketing Professionals in Banks (ACAMB) has  announced with deep sorrow the passing of its pioneer President, Mallam Kabir Dangogo, a distinguished leader in public relations, corporate communications, and marketing.

Mallam Dangogo, a trailblazer and mentor, passed away on Thursday night, March 6, 2025, at the age of 76, leaving behind a profound legacy in the Nigerian Banking and Communications Industry.

As ACAMB’s Founding President, he played a pivotal role in shaping the association into a respected body that has consistently elevated Corporate Communications and Marketing standards in Nigeria’s banking sector.

His visionary leadership, dedication to excellence, and commitment to mentorship inspired generations of professionals, making him a cornerstone of the Banking industry.

Beyond ACAMB, Mallam Dangogo was a bridge-builder, fostering collaboration and innovation. He was widely recognized for his strategic insights, integrity, and commitment to ethical communication practices.

His passing marks a monumental loss to the industry and to those privileged to have known him.

In a statement, ACAMB President Rasheed Bolarinwa said: “Mallam Kabir Dangogo was a true icon and a beacon of excellence. His legacy as ACAMB’s pioneer President will remain a source of inspiration. While we mourn his passing, we celebrate his remarkable life and the lasting impact he made on our association and the broader communications community. I pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) grants his family the fortitude to bear this loss. And may his soul rest in eternal peace.”

ACAMB extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and all who were touched by his wisdom and leadership. The association remains committed to upholding the values he championed.

His remains were laid to rest in Kaduna Friday, March 7 after Juma’at prayers, in accordance with Islamic rites

