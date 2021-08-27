This week, U.S. global technology firm, ION Geophysical Corporation, introduced its Marlin Maritime Optimization Software into the Nigerian market during a promotional webinar organized by the U.S. Foreign Commercial Service.

At the virtual event attended by key Nigeria government and private sector leaders across the offshore energy, ports, marine and defense industries, ION demonstrated how their data tools enhance decision-making to gain competitive advantage in maritime operations.

Delivering remarks at the event, U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Kathleen FitzGibbon highlighted the advantages of the state-of-the-art technology offered by U.S. companies such as ION.

“Nigeria’s critical and strategic offshore energy, ports, defense, and maritime industries are pivotal to leveraging the country’s vast resources to foster greater economic diversification and prosperity. Success in these sectors is key to the success of Nigeria,” Deputy Chief of Mission FitzGibbon said.

“The U.S. government is committed to supporting entrepreneurship and innovation, particularly entrepreneurs and investors from the U.S. who are creating new opportunities for investment, partnership, and collaboration.”

President and CEO of ION, Mr. Chris Usher, explained that the U.S. firm has been providing exploration, production and seismic data services to the Nigerian government and oil and gas companies for over 15 years and has extensive experience across the continent. He noted that the Marlin software package has the potential to revolutionize offshore operations and deliver significant value in operational efficiency, safety, and environmental compliance.

“We have been working with governments in Africa supporting their energy ambitions through our provision of geoscience data and are now broadening our engagements to offer digital transformation with proven technologies. The U.S. government introductions and support have been invaluable in connecting industry needs in Africa with our maritime digitalization solutions,” ION CEO Usher added.

ION Geophysical is a Houston, Texas based innovative global technology company that delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, ports, and defense industries. The U.S. firm is showcasing their Marlin Maritime Optimization Software, a technology that provides data allowing operators in key industries to make critical decisions aimed at optimizing their operations.