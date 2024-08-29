Connect with us

Travis Adkins, President and CEO of the United States African Development Foundation (USADF), visited Lagos, Nigeria from August 18-21 to reinforce and expand partnerships that address youth and women unemployment, promote gender equality, expand energy access, and advance economic growth.

A statement from US Consulate said during a visit to Reeddi Technologies Limited, a 2020 winner of the USADF/All On off grid energy challenge, P/CEO Adkins announced a new grant to further support the climate-tech company’s innovative work.

U.S. African foundation to drive youth employment, economic growth in Nigeria

CEO Filed of Skills and Dreams (FSD), Omowale Ogunrinde (middle), with Travis Adkins, President/CEO, USADF during a grant award signing ceremony in Lagos.

The funding will enhance the design, local assembly, and distribution of Reeddi’s energy solutions, benefiting small and medium-sized businesses and households in off-grid, energy-poor communities across Nigeria.

He also met with Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment Akinyemi Ajigbotafe and the leadership of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF). Their discussions culminated in the renewal of the USADF-LSETF Memorandum of Understanding for an additional five years, with a commitment to empower 10,000 young Nigerians with vital trade skills, thereby creating jobs and improving employment opportunities.

Additionally, P/CEO Adkins participated in a grant award ceremony at Field of Skills and Dreams VTE Academy, a leading vocational and entrepreneurship training institute founded by U.S. government exchange alumna Omowale Ogunrinde. Through this grant award, Field of Skills and Dreams VTE Academy will offer a twelve-week training program for 400 youth aged 18-35 years old in the hospitality and fashion sectors, with the overall goal of addressing youth unemployment by improving job skills and employment outcomes.

U.S. African foundation to drive youth employment, economic growth in Nigeria

CEO Reeddi Technologies, Olugbenga Olubanjo, (left) with President/CEO USADF, Travis Adkins, at the Reeddi Technologies Site Visit and Signing Ceremony in Lagos.

P/CEO Adkins also attended the launch of the USADF and National Basketball Players Association-supported “What If Youth and Women Empowerment Initiative” basketball camp, led by Nigerian NBA player Precious Achiuwa. The initiative is designed to create opportunities for youth through sports, as well as empower youth by building their skills, confidence, and resilience both on and off the court.

Throughout his visit, P/CEO Adkins highlighted USADF’s commitment to supporting African-led solutions needed to create pathways to prosperity across the continent. He noted that since 2001, the USADF has committed over $44 million in grants and supported over 480 projects across Nigeria.

“Nigeria is USADF’s largest country program, and I am thrilled to visit Nigeria for the second time in 10 months,” P/CEO Adkins said. “Our broad-based partnerships and investments in Nigeria reflect our dedication to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, supporting local businesses and agricultural enterprises, and providing sustainable energy solutions to underserved communities across the continent.”

Over the last two decades, the USADF Nigeria Program has focused on boosting the growth of agricultural enterprises, provision of off-grid energy solutions in underserved communities, youth and women’s employability and entrepreneurship initiatives that promote economic growth, peace and stability.

The USADF is an independent U.S. government agency established by Congress to invest directly in African grassroots enterprises and social entrepreneurs. USADF’s investments increase incomes, revenues, and jobs by promoting self-reliance and market-based solutions to poverty.

U.S. African foundation to drive youth employment, economic growth in Nigeria

L-R: U.S. Consul General Will Stevens; Nigerian NBA player, Precious Achiuwa; and Travis Adkins, President/CEO, USADF at the launch of the USADF and National Basketball Players Association-supported “What If Youth and Women Empowerment Initiative” basketball camp in Lagos

