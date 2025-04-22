Connect with us

Nation

Two Nollywood actors confirmed dead in Owerri house party
Advertisement

Nation

IGP Orders Withdrawal of Mobile Police from Unauthorized Duties, Launches PMF Reform

Nation

Burkina Faso Claims to Foil Coup Attempt, Accuses Ivory Coast of Harboring Plotters

Nation

JUST IN: Pope Francis is dead

Nation

Bakare, Kukah criticise Tinubu’s policies, bemoan rising insecurity

Nation

Killings: Danjuma calls for self-defence, as Shettima visits Plateau today

Nation

Man passes on during wife’s 60th birthday in Lagos

Nation

Bauchi deputy gov opens up after reportedly slapping Tinubu’s foreign affairs minister

Nation

Easter: Akinleye Greets Christians, Urges Emulation of Christ's Sacrifice

Nation

17 corpses discovered in fresh Benue killing

Nation

Two Nollywood actors confirmed dead in Owerri house party

Published

9 hours ago

on

Two Nollywood actors confirmed dead in Owerri house party

Two yet-to-be-identified Nollywood actors have reportedly died in cloudy circumstances at a house party in Owerri, the Imo State capital, last Friday.

It was gathered that the incident happened when a film crew finished a movie shoot and went to the residence of one of their directors to celebrate.

Witnesses said four individuals were involved in the incident. While two were confirmed dead, the other two were rushed to an undisclosed hospital in a state of unconsciousness.

Details of the incident remain sketchy as of press time.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Imo State, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident.

“The command is aware of the unfortunate incident of unnatural death. I can confirm that two people were pronounced dead while two others were hospitalised,” the police spokesman said.

Okoye disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma ordered a full-scale investigation and a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

He added that the post-mortem results will determine the next line of action on the matter.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *