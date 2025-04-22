Two yet-to-be-identified Nollywood actors have reportedly died in cloudy circumstances at a house party in Owerri, the Imo State capital, last Friday.

It was gathered that the incident happened when a film crew finished a movie shoot and went to the residence of one of their directors to celebrate.

Witnesses said four individuals were involved in the incident. While two were confirmed dead, the other two were rushed to an undisclosed hospital in a state of unconsciousness.

Details of the incident remain sketchy as of press time.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Imo State, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident.

“The command is aware of the unfortunate incident of unnatural death. I can confirm that two people were pronounced dead while two others were hospitalised,” the police spokesman said.

Okoye disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma ordered a full-scale investigation and a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

He added that the post-mortem results will determine the next line of action on the matter.