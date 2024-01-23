Two Nigerian nationals, identified as William Ovie Opia and Johnbull Asbor have been arrested by Kenyan police over the murder and mutilation of a student.

The duo appeared in court over the death of 20-year-old Rita Wdaeni, but have not yet been charged or asked to plead.

BBC reports that in a killing that angered many Kenyans, the dismembered remains of Wdaeni were found disposed of in rubbish bags at a short-term rental apartment in the capital, Nairobi, on 14 January.

Reports disclosed that her head, along with her phone and other personal items, were missing.

The murder has led to calls for more to be done to address violence against women.

Four Kenyans are also held for the killing, as well as one person who had been travelling on a Mozambican passport and was picked up as he tried to leave the country.

Advertisement

In the arrests of the latest suspects, Opia had an expired Nigerian passport and Asbor had lost his passport two years ago, police said.

The police seized several items from the suspects’ apartment, including a butcher’s knife and small axe suspected to have been used in the killing and mutilation of the university student, according to Kenyan media quoting the police.

Opia told investigators that he bought the axe online for self-defence, the privately owned Nation newspaper reported.

The two men were arrested in Ndenderu, a town about 20km (12 miles) from Nairobi and near a dam where the police recovered a head suspected to be Ms Waeni’s, along with her phone and some of her missing items.

Waeni’s family has so far been unable to identify the recovered head.

The family said last week that those responsible demanded a ransom of 500,000 Kenyan shillings ($3,100; £2,400) to release Waeni, even after she had died.

According to BBC, the gruesome way in which her body was dealt with has shocked people, including the chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor, who said he had “never come across such an incident” in his forensic career.

Advertisement

Human rights and feminist groups have planned countrywide demonstrations to protest against what they see as a surge in femicide and violence against women.

There has been a spate of reported violent killings of women since the beginning of the year. A survey carried out in 2022 found that at least 34% of women said they had experienced physical violence at some point in their lives.