Two yet-to-be-identified persons have been burnt to death, and others severely injured after a petrol laden tanker exploded in the early hours of Thursday at the toll gate area of Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ogun state.

Some vehicles and properties were also destroyed by the fire.

Mrs. Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

“FRSC carried out a rescue operation at about 1:30 am Thursday involving a Tanker laden with PMS while ascending Ilo Awela slope adjoining Abeokuta– Lagos section of the expressway, fell and went into flame”.

“Men of the fire service were contacted immediately and the area was cordoned to prevent secondary crash”.

“As at 4: 05 am, a total of 12 vehicles were involved. They comprised of three luxurious buses, four tricycles, three motorcycles, one yellow bus, and a tanker”.

“A total of three persons were rescued to Ota General hospital; two male adult and only female adult seriously burnt”.

“Two bodies burnt beyond recognition have been evacuated from the scene,” she said.

“The suspected cause of the multiple crashes was mechanical deficiency.”