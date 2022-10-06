By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Ismail Omipidan, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, on Thursday bagged the prestigious professional award of excellence, conferred on him by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), South West Zone.

The honour, according to the organisers was in recognition of his exemplary-quality leadership, good media relations, diligence, high sense of professionalism and integrity particularly in the discharge of his duties.

Omipidan was also bestowed the award for standing tall and firm in promoting and propagating media ethics and journalistic tenets all the time.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award at the maiden annual public lecture and award ceremony, Omipidan expressed gratitude to his colleagues in the media for counting him worthy of being honoured.

He described the award as an inspiration to do more for humanity and remain committed to media ethics and journalistic principles.

He dedicated the award to members of the press in general and his principal, Governor Oyetola in particular for creating an enabling environment for him to operate mutually and friendly with his colleagues, which has indeed culminated in the feat attained.

According to him, the Southwest NUJ Award wouldn’t have been possible if not for the warmth reception received from journalists across strata since he was appointed the Governor’s spokesman over three and a half years ago.

“When I was told how they came about the nomination, I almost started shedding tears because I do things not because I expect reward from anybody but guided by the principle that if I didn’t do it, God will raise someone else to do it. So, why don’t I do it and earn the reward from Almighty God.

“When I was appointed, I was afraid that I might not be accepted because I never lived in the State. I was born in Benue State and I lived all my life in the North, not knowing that God will raise an army of a good people to support me. Members of the Correspondents’ Chapel and all the journalists in Osun have provided the needed support for me to function effectively.

“I want to appreciate you because it is your work that earned me this award. I must equally acknowledge the support of my principal, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola all along. My appointment rekindled my hope in Nigeria that you can be appointed without knowing anybody.

“I never knew my principal before my appointment, I only knew him few days to the announcement of my appointment and I thank God that God has made him (Oyetola) to turn around the socioeconomic fortunes of the State despite paucity of funds,” he said.