Twitter has declared that it would no longer permit free marketing of Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms on its platform.

The official Twitter Support account released updated guidelines on Sunday, revealing that the social media site will be restricting accounts that post links to competing social media sites including Facebook, Instagram, and Donald Trump’s Truth Social.

The “free promotion of certain social media sites on Twitter” will no longer be allowed, according to amended guidelines provided by the official Twitter Support account.

“Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post,” the statement read.

“We still allow cross-posting content from any social media platform. Posting links or usernames to social media platforms not listed above are also not in violation of this policy,”it added.

TikTok was not, however, listed among the rival social media platforms that would be prohibited by the platform.

Twitter claimed earlier this week that clickable links to Mastodon, a new social media site, were “possibly hazardous” to users and so could not be shared by Twitter users.

The development comes as Twitter’s new CEO, Elon Musk, continues to make significant changes to the social media network.

One instance is the recently introduced gold verification badge. He introduced the gold-plated verification tag after his planned $8 blue subscription plan that allowed for user verification was cancelled due to suspicions that parody accounts were now paying for verification as well.

Furthermore, Mr Musk has abolished the discrimination of notice of the device with which users are tweeting from.

Mr Musk disabled a number of accounts that were purportedly writing about him last week before restoring them following a public poll.