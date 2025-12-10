Turaki declares PDP unified, vows party will take power in 2027 as 29 state chairmen back his leadership

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tanimu Turaki (SAN), on Wednesday insisted the party remains one united body, dismissing claims of a faction after 29 state chairmen affirmed the legitimacy of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Turaki spoke during a meeting with PDP state chairmen in Abuja, where 29 were physically present while two others sent apologies. He said the overwhelming turnout was clear proof that the party leadership is intact and solidly behind the new NWC elected at the November 16 Ibadan convention.

The convention – backed by PDP governors – produced Turaki and other members of the NWC for a four-year mandate. But allies of Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, including Mohammed Abdulrahman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu, have continued to claim they remain Acting National Chairman and Acting National Secretary, respectively.

Despite the governors facilitating a seamless transition from Umar Damagum ahead of the expiry of his acting tenure on December 9, the Wike-backed bloc announced a parallel 60-day caretaker committee on Sunday, naming Abdulrahman, Anyanwu and others into positions.

‘Who Is the Faction When 29 State Chairmen Are Here?’ — Turaki

Turaki mocked claims of a parallel leadership, insisting there is no faction within the PDP.

“When you have 29 state chairmen sitting with us, with apologies from two, who exactly is not here?” he asked. “These are known leaders, veterans in their own right. They are here physically, not through representation. So tell me, who is fighting us?”

He noted that only a few state chapters currently lack leadership because they were previously dissolved, a situation the party will soon address.

“This gathering shows clearly where the PDP leadership resides and who the genuine leaders are,” he said. “We are the bona fide leaders of the party.”

Advertisement

PDP Will Take Back Power in 2027, Says Turaki

Turaki vowed that under his leadership, the PDP will reclaim power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027, insisting Nigerians deserve better governance.

“Today, PDP is on a new mission: to reclaim Nigeria from the inept APC leadership,” he declared. “Instead of taking Nigeria forward, they have dragged us backwards. Nigerians now beg: if you cannot take us forward, at least return us to where we were in 2015.”

He assured that a PDP government would not merely reverse the decline, but drive the country toward national renewal.

“We will take over power by the special grace of God in 2027. And thereafter, we will begin the journey to taking Nigeria to the promised land. It is possible. We’ve done it before, and we will do it again,” Turaki stated.

He reaffirmed that the NWC will continue working closely with state chairmen to restore the party’s grassroots strength and rebuild public confidence.