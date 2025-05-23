Trump bans Harvard from enrolling international students, citing national security

In a stunning and controversial move, United States President Donald Trump has issued an executive order barring Harvard University from enrolling international students for the upcoming academic year. The decision, which sent shockwaves through the academic and diplomatic communities, is being justified on grounds of “national security” and “economic prioritization.”

The directive, confirmed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday, not only blocks new international admissions but also requires current foreign students at Harvard to transfer to other institutions or risk losing their legal status in the U.S.

“This means Harvard can no longer enroll foreign students, and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status,” a DHS spokesperson stated.

Harvard University, often ranked among the top educational institutions globally, has historically drawn a significant number of international students. As of the 2024 academic year, approximately 6,800 international students — or 27 percent of the total student body — were enrolled at the Ivy League institution. These students hail from over 150 countries and contribute significantly to the university’s academic excellence, diversity, and global partnerships.

The Trump administration’s order has triggered widespread backlash from educators, human rights groups, and foreign governments, many of whom see the decision as politically motivated and harmful to America’s reputation as a global hub for higher education.

Reactions

Educational advocates argue that the ban will not only damage Harvard’s reputation but also undermine the broader U.S. higher education system, which benefits significantly from international student contributions — both academically and financially.

“International students bring a richness of perspectives and innovation that are vital to our academic communities,” said Dr. Alicia Reynolds, a policy analyst at the American Council on Education. “This move risks turning away the best and brightest minds, driving them to Canada, the UK, or Australia instead.”

Foreign students at Harvard are now left in a precarious position, unsure of their academic futures. Many have paid deposits, secured housing, and obtained student visas, all of which now hang in the balance.

Tuition for the upcoming academic year at Harvard is set at $59,320. When combined with room, board, and miscellaneous expenses, the total annual cost can exceed $87,000. International students often face higher financial burdens due to limited access to financial aid and higher travel and visa costs.

The ban is also expected to have a ripple effect across other elite U.S. universities, many of which fear similar targeting. Analysts speculate that Trump’s decision is part of a broader anti-globalization stance as he ramps up nationalist rhetoric ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Harvard Yet to Respond Formally

While Harvard University has not yet released an official statement, sources within the institution suggest legal action may be under consideration. In 2020, during a previous Trump administration policy that sought to deport international students studying online due to COVID-19, Harvard and MIT successfully sued the government, leading to a reversal of the policy.

Several student unions and alumni groups have also begun organizing petitions and protests, calling the move discriminatory and a violation of academic freedom.

“This is a betrayal of America’s values and an insult to the thousands of scholars who choose this country to study and contribute,” said Sofia Mendoza, a Colombian PhD candidate in international relations at Harvard.

As the situation unfolds, international students across the U.S. remain on edge, fearing what could come next in an increasingly hostile environment for global academic exchange.