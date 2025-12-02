Gov Alex Otti’s advance team attacked by unknown gunmen in Imo

An advance team from the Office of the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, was attacked in the early hours of Tuesday, December 2, near Sam Mbakwe Airport in Imo State.

The attack occurred between Umuowa and Ihite junction, shortly before the airport junction. Governor Otti’s convoy was not involved, and no lives were lost, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Njoku Ukoha, confirmed in an official statement.

“The general public is hereby informed that the convoy of Governor Otti was not involved in this attack, and no lives were lost during the unfortunate incident,” the statement said.

The identity of the gunmen remains unknown, and security agencies are investigating the incident to prevent similar threats in the area.

Governor Otti’s office assured residents and travelers that security measures have been reinforced to protect government personnel and the public in transit.