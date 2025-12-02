Connect with us

Nation

Gov Alex Otti's advance team attacked by unknown gunmen in Imo
Advertisement

Nation

Troops rescue six abducted worshippers in Kogi

Nation

Northern govs push for 6-month mining ban, warn illegal sites fuel banditry

Nation

SAGAMU LG chairman launches commencement of 2.4km Ajegunle–Araromi Road construction

Nation

Ogun restates commitment to farmers–herders peaceful coexistence at stakeholders' security meeting

Nation

Nigerian Army arrests Colonel Audu Achigili for complaining over stalled promotion to brigadier general

Nation

‘A National Embarrassment’: Joe Keshi slams Tinubu’s ambassadorial picks

Nation

University Don Urges Kindness as Key to Societal Development; Arapasopo Becomes Osun Esteem Lions Club President

Nation

Akinleye Felicitates With Osun SSG Igbalaye on Birthday Anniversary

Nation

Olaoluwa Salutes Osun SSG Igbalaye on Birthday Anniversary

Nation

Gov Alex Otti’s advance team attacked by unknown gunmen in Imo

Published

2 hours ago

on

JUST IN: Gov Otti's advance team attacked by gunmen in Imo

An advance team from the Office of the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, was attacked in the early hours of Tuesday, December 2, near Sam Mbakwe Airport in Imo State.

The attack occurred between Umuowa and Ihite junction, shortly before the airport junction. Governor Otti’s convoy was not involved, and no lives were lost, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Njoku Ukoha, confirmed in an official statement.

“The general public is hereby informed that the convoy of Governor Otti was not involved in this attack, and no lives were lost during the unfortunate incident,” the statement said.

The identity of the gunmen remains unknown, and security agencies are investigating the incident to prevent similar threats in the area.

Governor Otti’s office assured residents and travelers that security measures have been reinforced to protect government personnel and the public in transit.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *