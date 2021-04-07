The Nigerian Army has said troops of 1 Division FCC on Monday, 5 April 2021 rescued five of the over 30 students of College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna who were kidnapped by bandits on 11 March 21.

The rescued students, according a statement by Army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, are Abubakar Yakubu, Francis Paul, Obadiya Habakkuk, Amina Yusuf and Maryam Danladi.

The rescued students, he said, are currently receiving medical attention in a military facility in Kaduna.

The GOC 1 Division, Maj Gen DH Ali-Keffi has commended the troops for their effort and charged them not to rest on their oars until all kidnap victims are rescued and returned to their families.