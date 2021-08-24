Armed bandits have invaded the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State, Northwest Nigeria killing three officers and abducting at least one other, in what represents another dangerous escalation of the security situation in the region.

NDA is where Nigerian military trains elite cadet officers.

Sources said the bandits invaded the academy dressed in military camouflage and opened fire.

Reports say while three soldiers were killed in the attack, several officers, including at least two majors, were abducted.

It is not immediately clear whether or not students were abducted, as a spokesman for the Nigerian Army could not be reached as the time of writing.

Meanwhile, activist and former senator representing Kaduna central district, Senator Shehu Sani has said the incident took place, while praying for the deceased.

“The attack on the NDA Kaduna is not a rumour, it’s a reality that happened last night,” Sani said via his twitter handle @ShehuSani. “My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.”