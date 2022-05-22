Troops dislodge ESN training camp, neutralise two wanted criminals

The Nigerian Army says troops of 34 Brigade in collaboration with the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have dislodged a training camp owned by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at Okporo in the Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to the army, the troops and operatives of the DSS engaged members of the IPOB in a gun duel, leading to the death two IPOB members.

This is according to a statement on Saturday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu.

He also said a shrine of the group used for spiritual fortification and a local factory for weapon fabrication were discovered and destroyed.

The statement read, “The Nigerian Army in conjunction with operatives of the Department of State Services on Friday, May 20, 2022, dislodged a training camp of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network at Okporo in the Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

“The troops dislodged the training camp after exchanging fire with the dissidents, neutralising two notorious members of the group, who have been on the wanted list of security agencies and have been terrorising residents in the general area of Orlu, Orsu and Njaba.

“The troops equally destroyed the training shed and other facilities used by the separatists, including a shrine, which members of the outlawed group reportedly use for spiritual fortification. A local factory for fabricating weapons was also discovered and destroyed.’’

It further indicated that after a search of the factory, the following items were discovered; three dane guns, one locally fabricated pistol, one live round of 7.62mm, one live cartridge, two used shells of 7.62mm (special) and objects suspected to be charms, among other dangerous weapons.