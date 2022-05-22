Gunmen behead Okechukwu Okoye, abducted Anambra lawmaker

Gunmen have beheaded Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, a lawmaker in the Anambra State House Assembly, abducted on Sunday last week.

The severed head was mounted at Chisco Park in Amichi community of the state, reports said.

The lawmaker was kidnapped last week with one person in his Toyota Sienna car.

Governor Charles Soludo offered hope of rescuing the lawmaker, who represented his local government areas in the State Assembly while presenting Anambra’s revised budget to lawmakers on Friday.

Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed that the lawmaker has been killed.

He said: “His head was found along Nnobi road today (Saturday). There is no suspect in custody yet.”