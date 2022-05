Manchester City has won the 2021/2022 Premier League season, with 93 points, after overcoming Aston Villa 3-2.

The Citizens had trailed 0-2 against a determined Aston Villa side but fought back to win 3-2.

Liverpool on the other hand, secured 3-1 victory over Wolves to finish in second place with 92 points.

Wolves ended the season in 10 points.

Meanwhile, Norwich, Burnley and Watford are relegated.