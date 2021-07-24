The apex Igbo sociocultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has named a high powered observer delegation to monitor the trial of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu who was arrested late last month in Kenya, under controversial circumstances, is currently facing trial before Federal High Court in Abuja for treasonable felony.

His trial continues on Monday, and ahead of the scheduled trial, President-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, has named a delegation to monitor proceedings.

Among those appointed are former Anambra State governor, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, who is to lead the Ohanaeze delegation to the trial.

Others are the organisation’s National Legal Adviser, Bar Joseph Ojobu and Chief Goddy Uwazurike, both of whom will be the lawyers representing Ohanaeze on a watching brief.