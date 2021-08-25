The Board of Directors of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp Plc) has announced the appointment of Mr. Oliver Andrews as an Independent non-Executive Director of the company, with effect from 20th of August, 2021.

The company disclosed in a notice signed by its secretary, Kofo Olokun-Olawoyin, and sent to the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

“We write to formally notify the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited that pursuant to the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act and Article 31 of the Articles of Association of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (“the Company”), the Board of Directors of the Company on August 20, 2021, approved the appointment of Mr. Oliver Andrews as an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company effective August 23, 2021,” the notice said.

Mr. Andrews is an accomplished consultant and development expert with over thirty-five (35) years of relevant experience in infrastructure development, investing, public-private partnership and strategic advisory work. He was formerly Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer at the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and also served as CEO of TCI Infrastructure and the Gambian Ports Authority. This is in addition to various Board and leadership roles that he actively participated in.

During his career, in differing senior roles, he has overseen the investment of approximately US$10bn and originated US$100bn of infrastructure deals across the African continent on behalf of investee institutions.

Mr. Andrews holds an MBA from the University of Wales, is an Electrical and Electronic Engineer, a Chartered Marketer and also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Transport and Logistics.