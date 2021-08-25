A Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) sitting in Lagos, has ordered pay TV outlet, Multichoice Nigeria Limited, to pay 50 percent of N1.8 trillion to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) over alleged tax evasion.

Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, FIRS spokesperson, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

Multichoice is the owner of the satellite television, DSTV, a popular subscription-based platform in Nigeria

The FIRS said it determined through a forensic audit that Multichoice Nigeria Limited had failed to pay to the government of Nigeria taxes worth N1.8 trillion.

The five-member TAT led by A.B. Ahmed, its Chairman, issued the order following an application to it by the counsel to FIRS