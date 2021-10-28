Transcorp Plc, generated N32.33 billion revenue in the third quarter of 2021, ended September 30, an a increase of 66.44 percent from the corresponding quarter of 2020.

This is according to the company’s recently released unaudited financial results for the period.

Cost of sales stood at N16.47 billion. (+44.46% YoY)

Operating profit for the period was N11.19 billion. (+85.87% YoY)

Net Finance Cost of N4.11 billion was recorded. (-16.55% YoY)

Profit before tax of N7.08 billion was recorded during the period.

Profit for the period stood at N6.96billion (+619.54%)

Total assets during the period stood at N355.55 billion. (+17.35 Bn YtD)

Earnings per share of 9.66 kobo Vs –0.63 kobo YoY.