File copy

A Nigerian Air Force maritime patrol aircraft has made an emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

It was gathered that the aircraft, a Cessna Citation CJ3 was on a routine flight to Ilorin when it lost its tyres.

The incident, however, forced the aircraft to land on its underside without the aid of a landing gear.

Nigerian Air Force spokesperson, Air Commodore Wap Maigida, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

He said the aircraft carried out a ‘controlled belly land’, adding that no causality was recorded.

“A Nigerian Air Force maritime patrol aircraft, a Cessna Citation CJ3 on a routine flight today, 6 February 2023, lost its tyres on touch and go flight in Ilorin and had to carry out a controlled belly land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries to any crew member or persons on the ground”.

He noted that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, had set up a committee to investigate the incident.

“The Chief of Air Staff has directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the cause(s) of the accident.

“The NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians”, Maigida said.