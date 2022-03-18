Mr. Tony Elumelu, chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, on Thursday called for accountability from Nigerian leaders over the worsening living conditions in the country.

Elumelu, who made the call in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle, said things are getting worse and urged Nigerians to be vocal ahead 2023 general election by demanding and advocating for leaders that will deliver.

“This morning, I am listening to my colleagues at the office bemoan the very pressing issues that they face every day in this country, and how things have been getting worse and worse –no electricity for 5 days, hikes in the price of diesel, frightening food inflation, “ he tweeted.

“How can a country so rich in natural resources have 90% of its citizens living in hardship and poverty?

“I have often said that access to electricity is critical for our development, alleviation of poverty and hardship. And speaking of security, our people are afraid!”

Elumelu while lamenting that the country is unable to meet its production quota largely because of oil theft, called for more security measures.

“Businesses are suffering. How can we be losing over 95% of oil production to thieves,” he queried.

“Look at the Bonny Terminal that should be receiving over 200k barrels of crude oil daily, instead it receives less than 3,000 barrels, leading the operator @Shell to declare force majeure.

“Why are we paying taxes if our security agencies can’t stop this? It is clear that the reason Nigeria is unable to meet its OPEC production quota is not because of low investment but because of theft, pure and simple!

“Meanwhile, oil-producing countries are smiling as their foreign reserves rise. What is Nigeria’s problem? We need to hold our leaders more accountable!

“Elections are coming – security and resources need to be everyone’s agenda — let’s be vocal for our nation’s priority.

“Evil prevails when good people are silent. We need to be vocal about 2023. Let’s focus on Nigeria. Demand and advocate for leaders that deliver.

“In 2023, Nigeria must be on a strong trajectory for progress and development.”

