Connect with us

Politics

Tony Aziegbemi, abducted Edo PDP chairman freed
Advertisement

Politics

Togo to move from presidential system to parliamentary govt, adopts new constitution

Politics

Senegal's Bassirou Diomaye Faye set to become Africa's youngest elected president

Politics

JUST IN: Ondo APC gov'ship aspirant, Paul Akintelure is dead

Politics

Constituency projects tear National Assembly apart

Politics

Killing of soldiers: N/Delta communities under military invasion

Politics

Alex Otti to flag off another major road project in Abia on Tuesday

Politics

Gov Adeleke's spokesperson drags DSS, Oyetola to court

Politics

Obasanjo in Abia, hails Gov Otti for scrapping pensions for ex-govs, deputies

Politics

President Museveni promotes power seeking son Muhoozi Kainerugaba to head Uganda's military

Politics

Tony Aziegbemi, abducted Edo PDP chairman freed

Published

5 hours ago

on

Tony Aziegbemi, abducted Edo PDP chairman freed

Tony Aziegbemi, the abducted chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State, has been released by his abductors.

Reports said he arrived at his residence around 3 a.m. on Tuesday after spending about 11 days in captivity.

Senator Odion Ugbesia broke the news of his release around 6.17 a.m..

News continues after this Advertisement

It is unclear whether ransom was paid or not before he was released.

Gunmen kidnapped Aziegbemi close to his house on March 15 at about 11 p.m. on Idaro Street, off Country Home Road, Benin, Edo State.

Aziegbemi was said to have left a meeting at the Government House and was going home in his vehicle when he was waylaid and kidnapped in the presence of his driver, who was attempting to climb a speed breaker.

A family source had disclosed on Sunday to journalists in Benin that the abductors made contact with his family on Friday, demanding N500m ransom for his release.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *