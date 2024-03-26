Tony Aziegbemi, abducted Edo PDP chairman freed

Tony Aziegbemi, the abducted chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State, has been released by his abductors.

Reports said he arrived at his residence around 3 a.m. on Tuesday after spending about 11 days in captivity.

Senator Odion Ugbesia broke the news of his release around 6.17 a.m..

It is unclear whether ransom was paid or not before he was released.

Gunmen kidnapped Aziegbemi close to his house on March 15 at about 11 p.m. on Idaro Street, off Country Home Road, Benin, Edo State.

Aziegbemi was said to have left a meeting at the Government House and was going home in his vehicle when he was waylaid and kidnapped in the presence of his driver, who was attempting to climb a speed breaker.

A family source had disclosed on Sunday to journalists in Benin that the abductors made contact with his family on Friday, demanding N500m ransom for his release.

