JUST IN: Ondo APC gov'ship aspirant, Paul Akintelure is dead
Published

5 hours ago

on

Paul Akintelure, a governorship aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has died.

Akintelure was said to have passed on in the early hours of Tuesday, during a brief illness in Lagos.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Alex Kalejaiye, confirmed the news of his death.

He did not, however, give details.

