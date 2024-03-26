Politics
JUST IN: Ondo APC gov’ship aspirant, Paul Akintelure is dead
Paul Akintelure, a governorship aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has died.
Akintelure was said to have passed on in the early hours of Tuesday, during a brief illness in Lagos.
The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Alex Kalejaiye, confirmed the news of his death.
He did not, however, give details.
