Dr. Victor Nnam, Enugu State Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, on Friday resigned his appointment, citing interference from the state governor.

The former commissioner in his resignation letter said he resigned over the recent removal of the professional heads of the department in his ministry on punitive ground, insisting that the removed directors were punished for simply doing their jobs diligently.

In the letter he addressed to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Friday October 29, 2021, the former commissioner said his conscience would no longer allow him to continue to serve the administration, while those departmental heads were removed from the ministry.

“Sir, when you appointed me the Commissioner of lands and Urban Development Enugu State in 2019, I accepted the appointment with the hope that I am going to be allowed to bring on board world best practice in land administration,” he wrote.

“I immediately proposed for an establishment of a Geographic Information Strategy (GIS) land administration system to enable the ministry stamp out land grabbers and create investors confidence in our land system. The proposal was rejected without explanation till date.

“However, the reason for my resignation is the recent removal of the professional heads of the department under me on punitive ground for simply doing their jobs diligently.

“My conscience will no longer allow me to continue to serve your administration, while those innocent professional senior civil servants are punished for doing the right thing.

“I here by resign my appointment as the Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Enugu State with effect from today, Friday 29 October. 2021 and submit the black Prado SUV, with plate number, 1ENSG 5712 to your office.

“Thank you your Excellency for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of Enugu State”.

But beyond the reasons given by the commissioner, it’s been gathered that his resignation was not unconnected with his activities at the ministry.

Nnam was last month summoned by the state house of assembly following petitions by members of the public over messy land grabbing in the ministry.

Enugu Metro gathered that following the summons, the lawmakers recommended for his sack to the governor.

A source told the medium, “I think he got wind of our recommendation to the governor for his sack. That’s why he rushed to send that letter.

“It is a common knowledge that most people who bought lands here in Enugu metropolis had their lands reallocated to other persons by the ministry. And we have overwhelming evidence that gave credence to our recommendation to the governor.”