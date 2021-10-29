The Nigerian Army has said troops conducting Exercise GOLDEN DAWN have neutralised one of the Biafran National Guard (BNG) gunmen who attacked their location at Amaekpu, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State on Thursday 28 October 2021.

BNG is a new armed separatist group operating in Nigeria’s Southeast, with stated mission to declare an independent state of Biafra on October 30.

The group, whose leader is largely unknown, had since declared that there would be no governorship election in Anambra State on November 6.

The assailants, who were heavily armed and conveyed in several vehicles opened fire on the troops’ location, but were met with stiff resistance by the troops, a statement from Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Army spokesperson, said on Friday.

According to the statement, the troops neutralized one gunman, while others abandoned their vehicles and retreated in disarray with gunshot wounds. The troops also recovered a pump action gun, among others.

While the criminals withdrew, having been overwhelmed, they were promptly intercepted at Eda by troops of Forward Operating Base Ohaozara in Ebonyi State. The troops recovered additional three vehicles and apprehended one of the gunmen.