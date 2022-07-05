Tiwa Savage to receive honorary doctorate from UK varsity

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, is set to receive an honorary doctorate degree from her alma mater, the University of Kent on July 15th in Canterbury, England.

The honor is in recognition of her inspirational and international career, the university said in a statement.

Savage studied Business Administration at the University of Kent before moving on to study music at the Berklee College of Music.

In the statement, the university said, Tiwa Savage “will be made Doctor of Music in recognition of her inspirational and international career in music.”