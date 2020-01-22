Tinubu’s stance on Amotekun a wishy-washy attempt to defend FG – ex minister

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has attacked former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his stance on Amotekun, the recently formed security guard by Southwest governors.

Following days of controversies over the security outfit, during which time many groups demanded that he made his position known, the former governor on Wednesday in a statement signed by him, said Amotekun is “limited, inoffensive addition” to the country’s security apparatus.

He maintained that his silence over the controversy has been “deliberate” and accused those in support of the outfit of having vogue understanding of it.

“Those claiming that this limited, inoffensive addition to security threatens the Republic have taken themselves upon a madcap excursion,” Tinubu had said.

“Those claiming that the Federal Government seeks to terribly suppress the Southwest have also lost their compass.

“Question those in favour of Amotekun. Most have but the vaguest notion about it. They know few details yet vigorously attribute to its opponents the most negative intentions.

“Ask those who oppose Amotekun. They are equally ignorant of its provisions. They oppose the initiative not on its merits but merely because it was proposed by their political opponents or because they don’t see an avenue for personal gain from it.”

According to Tinubu, both the Southwest state governors and Malami are “seeking to fulfill what they genuinely see as their public duty.”

He, however, criticised the “formulation” Amotekun stating that “some things need to be corrected before Amotekun becomes operational,” while calling on both parties should “enter private discussions.”

“Either the governors should seek an official but private meeting with the Attorney-General, or the Attorney-General can initiate the contact. Since Amotekun is their initiative, the governors bear the greater onus in seeking the meeting.”

However, Fani-Kayode in a reaction to the statement through his twitter handle, @realFFK said he was trying to defend the “indefensible” and appearing dumb in the process.

“I read BAT’s wishy washy statement on Amotekun and his futile attempt to defend the FG,” Fani-Kayode wrote.

“He should stop trying to defend the indefensible. If by now he does not know that the FG openly supports, encourages and protects those that kill our people then he is far dumber than I thought.”