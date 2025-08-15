Tinubu’s reforms paved the way for Enugu’s transport revolution – Mbah

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bold economic reforms, particularly the removal of petrol subsidies, as a key enabler of his administration’s sweeping investments in transport infrastructure.

In a statement via his X handle on Friday, Mbah said the reforms had unlocked critical resources that allowed the state to roll out the first phase of its Integrated Transport Infrastructure Projects, a set of world-class facilities designed to modernise mobility, stimulate commerce, and improve urban order.

The newly commissioned projects include five modern terminals: Holy Ghost Terminal 1 (Enugu Central Station 1) for interstate travel, Holy Ghost Terminal 2 (Enugu Central Station 2) for intercity services, Gariki Central Station, Abakpa Central Station, and Nsukka Central Station.

According to the governor, the initiative represents just the beginning of a broader transformation plan. Phase Two will deliver a 9th Mile Logistics Hub and Central Station, Emene Logistics Hub and Central Station, Obollo Afor Inland Container Hub, Awgu Logistics Hub, and Owo Central Station.

“These milestones would not have been possible without the bold decision of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to remove oil subsidies, unlocking resources for transformative investments,” Mbah said.

He also commended the Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Obi Ozor, and his team for their dedication, describing their role as vital to the successful delivery of the projects.

On Thursday at the commissioning of the transport terminals and the launch of 100 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) mass transit buses in Enugu, Mbah said the projects marked a major leap in his vision for a modern, multimodal transport ecosystem that would drive economic growth and improve livability.

Mbah also unveiled the Enugu State Modern Transport System, over 80 newly constructed bus shelters, and the first batch of 100 CNG-powered buses out of 200 acquired by the state.

He described the terminals and the CNG Bus Mass Transit Scheme as “central pillars of our transport agenda, a multimodal highway to the future, integrating road, rail, air, and waterways into one seamless, safe, and efficient ecosystem.”

Mbah recalled that the Holy Ghost area, before the project commenced in late 2023, was synonymous with chaotic traffic and disorderliness, which impeded economic activity and livability.

“From day one, we promised to build a world-class transport system that moves people, connects businesses and communities, and positions Enugu as a model of modern governance and sustainable growth. Today’s commissioning goes beyond cutting ribbons; it connects vision to action and action to the daily lives of our people,” he said.

The governor said the initiative was already creating over 20,000 jobs across bus rapid transit operations, hybrid taxi services, airport logistics, ride-hailing, and support services, while stimulating small and medium enterprises.

To ensure sustainability and curb corruption, Mbah announced that the transport system would operate an e-ticketing platform to guarantee transparency and accountability.

He also commended Tinubu for other federal interventions in the state, including the concession of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, which he said would boost Enugu’s aviation and economic profile.

In his goodwill message, the Programme Director/CEO of the Presidential Initiative on CNG, Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi, represented by Engr. Tari Mayor-Bright, praised Mbah’s efforts, describing the terminals and CNG buses as a bold step towards cleaner, safer, and more affordable transport.

Managing Director of Planet Project Construction Company, Biodun Otunola, whose firm built the terminals, noted that no administration in Nigeria’s history had delivered five world-class terminals simultaneously.

Traditional rulers, council chairmen, and market leaders across the state hailed the development as an economic catalyst that would ease mobility, enhance commerce, and improve Enugu’s urban outlook.

Mbah said Phase Two of the project would deliver additional facilities, including logistics hubs at 9th Mile and Emene, an inland container hub at Obollo Afor, a logistics hub in Awgu, and Owo Central Station.