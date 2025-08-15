Osun: I sustain security services using budgetary process – Gov. Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has said his administration sustains security services strictly through the state’s budgetary process, stressing that he does not operate “security votes” in the manner widely perceived in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Friday by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke explained that Osun has no slush fund often associated with security votes. According to him, all security-related expenditures are carried out in line with public finance laws and regulations.

He listed such expenses to include operational support for security agencies in the state, funding interventions to quell communal crises, supporting peace-building initiatives, and financing the state’s Amotekun security outfit, among others.

“These expenditures are processed through statutory approval procedures, which involve raising memos and complying with government payment processes,” the governor said.

“I am proud to declare that under my watch, Osun State does not operate a slush fund referred to as security votes. Our security needs are met through proper approval processes. I have faced resistance over this policy, but I have stuck to it, even at great cost.

“My motivation stems from the situation I met in November 2022. I believe Osun needs every kobo to address her numerous developmental challenges. Our earnings from FAAC allocations and internally generated revenue are directed to critical sectors — from infrastructure, agriculture, and health to the payment of workers’ emoluments, pensions, and outstanding salary arrears.

“We maintain a delicate balance between human capital and infrastructure spending, and in less than three years, we have built a verifiable record acknowledged by both local and national stakeholders,” he added.

Adeleke also revealed that his administration had created a special project account where unexpected FAAC inflows are saved. He described the initiative as a “shock absorber” designed to guarantee the completion of ongoing infrastructure projects.

While expressing hope for an early resolution of the Osun local government fund seizure, the governor reassured residents and stakeholders that his administration remains focused and committed to delivering both human and capital development projects as scheduled.