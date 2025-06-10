Tinubu’s aide Aliyu Audu resigns, denounces Wike alliance, one-party threat

Connect with us

Aliyu Audu, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Public Affairs, has stepped down from his position, citing grave concerns over what he described as efforts to undermine Nigeria’s democracy through an emerging one-party system and questionable political alignments within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a resignation letter dated June 8, 2025, and addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Audu made it clear that his decision was rooted in principle rather than partisanship. While distancing himself from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he condemned the ongoing political maneuvers aimed at silencing dissent and eroding democratic ideals.

“I do not align with the PDP, but I refuse to be used, directly or indirectly, as an instrument to reduce Nigeria to a one-party state,” Audu said in a personal statement. “That would be a betrayal of both divine favor and democratic principle.”

Although expressing continued faith in the Tinubu administration’s economic reforms, Audu criticized what he termed an “unholy alliance” between President Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike—a former PDP stalwart whose political influence continues to ruffle feathers within the APC.

“We just differ on political views as I pride myself on being a progressive and a promoter of democratic values,” Audu stated. “Those values appear to be increasingly compromised by the PBAT-Wike alliance.”

Audu warned that suppressing opposition voices in a bid to consolidate power does not equate to leadership. Instead, he called for a political environment that thrives on the free exchange of ideas and ideological diversity.

“Muzzling alternative voices is not leadership,” he said. “It is regression, and it runs contrary to the divine order which upholds freedom of choice and diversity of thought.”

In his resignation letter, Audu acknowledged the honor of serving in the administration, expressing gratitude to President Tinubu and his former supervisor, Ajuri Ngelale, the former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, who nominated him for the role.

“It has been an honour to contribute to the public communication efforts of this administration,” he wrote. “Please accept the assurances of my highest esteem and continued prayers for the success of your leadership and the progress of our beloved nation.”

Audu’s departure adds to a growing undercurrent of dissatisfaction within the APC, especially among progressive elements who view the party’s current political trajectory as a betrayal of its founding ideals. His resignation also underscores mounting tensions over Wike’s influence within the ruling party and the broader implications of the Tinubu-Wike alliance for Nigeria’s multiparty democracy.

