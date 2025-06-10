Defections: Tinubu’s APC poaches 12 more lawmakers as PDP bleeds 

In a major political shake-up, 12 federal lawmakers—10 from Akwa Ibom State and two others from Edo and Nasarawa—are set to dump the opposition for Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), further cementing President Bola Tinubu’s growing influence across party lines.

The planned defections come on the heels of Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno’s dramatic exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last Friday, in what observers are calling a “clean sweep” of the South-South state by the APC. Governor Eno becomes the second PDP governor in the oil-rich region to defect to the APC, following Delta State’s Sheriff Oborevwori who switched allegiance in April.

Leading the charge with Eno are Senators Ekong Sampson (Akwa Ibom South) and Aniekan Bassey (Akwa Ibom North-East), alongside House of Representatives members Okpolupm Etteh, Paul Asuquo, Alphonsus Uduak, Ime Bassey, Martins Esin, Unyime Idem, and Mark Esset. Emmanuel Ukpongudo of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has also reportedly resolved to cross over to the ruling party.

Two additional senators—Neda Imasuen (Edo) and Ahmed Wadada (Nasarawa)—are also believed to be on the verge of announcing their defections to the APC, although Wadada has yet to make a formal declaration.

While many of the lawmakers have confirmed their defection plans in private, they are withholding public comment until they fulfill the required formalities on the floors of the Senate and House of Representatives.

APC National Vice Chairman (South-East), Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu, confirmed the wave of defections, stating that almost all members of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly are also joining the ruling party.

“For us, Akwa Ibom is now a clean sweep,” he said. “The lawmakers are coming with the governor. We understand they must declare on the Senate and House floors, but they have already committed. And we are working on the few who have not responded positively.”

Dr. Arodiogbu also revealed that the APC is in talks with at least four more PDP governors as part of a broader effort to expand its political dominance ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We are expecting more PDP governors to join the APC. Talks are ongoing. Adamawa, Plateau, Osun, and Bayelsa are under serious watch,” he said.

The defection frenzy has sparked accusations that the ruling party is steering Nigeria toward one-party rule. But the APC insists the moves are voluntary and inspired by Tinubu’s “visible achievements.”

“No one is being coerced,” said Arodiogbu. “The achievements of the Tinubu administration are self-evident. People are simply aligning with progress.”

A video posted on the APC’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle showed President Tinubu watching Governor Eno’s defection ceremony on TVC News, a symbolic moment underscoring the President’s personal investment in the party’s growing power base.

Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Hope Uzodimma, led the APC delegation that welcomed Governor Eno into the fold. Speaking in Uyo last week, Eno defended his decision to switch allegiance, stressing the need to “align Akwa Ibom with the centre” and continue running an inclusive administration.

“I have decided to progressively move to the APC. Our government has always been an inclusive government, which will never change,” Eno declared. “For some time now, the political space, particularly in this state and the nation in general, has been awash with the news of my likely movement from the PDP… Today, I am here to answer some of those nagging questions.”

Citing “three months of wide consultations,” the governor said he had formally submitted his resignation letter to the PDP, notifying his ward, state, and national party leaders before making the move.

With the defection of Eno and the mass migration of lawmakers in Akwa Ibom, the APC now controls 23 of Nigeria’s 36 states, while the PDP holds 10. The remaining three states are governed by the Labour Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Political analysts say the latest defections are part of a well-orchestrated strategy by Tinubu to consolidate power ahead of the 2027 general elections. Whether this momentum will continue to break opposition ranks remains to be seen, but for now, the PDP faces an intensifying battle to hold its ground.