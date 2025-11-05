Adeleke calls for calm as PDP crisis deepens

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has appealed for calm among members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) amidst the ongoing internal crisis rocking the party at the national level.

Adeleke, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, in Osogbo on Wednesday, described the disagreements as a “family affair” that will soon be resolved.

He maintained that key stakeholders are already working to restore unity and reposition the PDP for electoral victories.

“I urge all members of our party to remain calm and be steadfast,” Adeleke said. “We are cruising to victory next year and we must remain committed to rebuilding this party for renewed landslide victory.

“The ongoing disagreement within the party at the national level is a family affair and I want to assure members at both state and national levels that it will soon be resolved. All stakeholders have the party’s progress and success at heart.”

The governor also directed party leaders at ward and local government levels across the state to intensify mobilisation ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

“I hereby direct all party leaders across wards and local governments to begin massive mobilisation for our party ahead of the 2026 governorship election. We are the party to beat, and we will come out stronger and better,” he added.