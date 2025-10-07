Connect with us

Business

Tinubu requests $2.35bn loan, $500m Sukuk to fund deficit, refinance Eurobond
Advertisement

Business

NUPENG blasts Oshiomhole, brands him ‘Judas of labour movement’

Business

PROFILE: Thompson Oludare Sunday MD/CO, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation

Business

NIRSAL unlocks N70bn in agricultural financing in 2025, targets N150bn by year-end

Business

FG announces October savings bond offer

Business

CBN assumes full control of fixed-income operations

Education in Nigeria

FG inaugurates expanded negotiation committee to fast-track talks with ASUU, others

Education in Nigeria

OAU queries law firm for using outdated NBA seal in post-UTME suit

Business

Saudi, Canada, Bangladesh, others  join $10bn investment drive in Northern Nigeria

Business

Moody’s affirms AFC’s A3 rating for 11th year, outlook stable

Business

Tinubu requests $2.35bn loan, $500m Sukuk to fund deficit, refinance Eurobond

Published

3 hours ago

on

Tinubu requests $2.35bn loan, $500m Sukuk to fund deficit, refinance Eurobond

Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s president, has asked the House of Representatives to approve fresh external borrowing of $2.347 billion and the issuance of a $500 million debut sovereign Sukuk in the international capital market.

The request which was read on the floor of the House on Tuesday by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, is aimed at funding part of the 2025 budget deficit, refinancing Nigeria’s $1.118 billion Eurobond maturing in November 2025, and expanding the country’s access to diversified external financing.

Tinubu, in his letter, cited Sections 21(1) and 27(1) of the Debt Management Office (Establishment, Etc.) Act, 2003 as the basis for the request. He explained that the 2025 budget provided for N9.28 trillion in new borrowings to bridge the fiscal deficit, out of which N1.84 trillion (about $1.229 billion) was earmarked as external loans.

“The House of Representatives is kindly invited to issue its resolution allowing the government to raise the amount through any of the following options: issuance of Eurobonds, bridge finance facility from bookrunners, loan syndication, or direct borrowing from international financial institutions,” the President wrote.

Tinubu said refinancing the Eurobond was necessary to avoid default, adding that the plan aligns with international best practices in debt capital markets.

He explained that while all financing options will be explored, Nigeria’s primary strategy is to issue Eurobonds, leveraging its established presence in the global debt market. “The terms and conditions can only be determined at the time of the transactions and will be subject to prevailing market conditions,” he stated.

On the Sukuk issuance, the President said the proposed $500 million debut sovereign Sukuk will be modeled after the country’s domestic Sukuk programme, which has raised over N1.39 trillion since 2017 for road and infrastructure projects.

He said the Sukuk will diversify Nigeria’s investor base, create new funding channels, and further deepen the sovereign securities market.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *