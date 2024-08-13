‘We’re not part of it,’ Middle Belt forum rejects Arewa Republic

The Middle Belt Youth Forum (MBYF), the youth wing of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has said the region will not be part Arewa Republic being championed by some groups in the North.

The forum in a statement by its Leader, Capt. Brent Kane, made available to newsmen in Makurdi dismissed the concept of Arewa Republic as laughable and irrational, while maintaining that the area would prefer to be part of Nigeria.

“Our attention has been drawn to a trending secessionist video on the social media space of certain individuals and groups purportedly displaying a ﬁgment of their imagination which they christened the”Republic of Arewa” and to which they even went further to attach a gamut of state paraphernalia such as a ﬂag, logo, map, coat of arms and perhaps an anthem of some sort,” the statement reads.

“In this delusional imagination of theirs, they grouped the entire 19 states in northern Nigeria into a monolithic entity which they have so named the “Republic of Arewa.”

“This is not only laughable but also irrational as we the leadership and members of the Middle Belt Youth Forum not only reject the move in its totality but also condemn any attempt to subject our people and land into any ungodly and unholy alliance whatsoever with the so-called “Republic of Arewa.”

“The Middle Belt Forum therefore stands ﬁrm in denouncing and disassociating itself from the said “Republic of Arewa.” We categorically reject any such notion and will never be a part of any such concoction either.

“It Is important to clarify that the Middle Belt is a distinct and diverse region with its own unique identity, history, and aspirations.

“The Middle Belt region as distinctively constituted comprises the following states in their wholeness: Adamawa, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Plateau, Niger, Kwara, Taraba, Gombe and of course the FCT. Others are the southern parts of the following states; Bauchi, Borno, Kaduna, Kebbi and Yobe.

“The aforementioned are therefore the true geographical representation of what is today known as the Middle Belt Region of Nigeria. Thus, we the people of this entire region therefore do not identify with the ideological and political framework of any “Republic of Arewa” so-called and as such we are vehemently opposed to any attempt to forcibly include us in such a union.

“It is expedient at this juncture that we reiterate our position and continuous advocacy for the implementation of the recommendations outlined in the 2014 National Conference Report where all regions and ethnic groups were given a voice and a platform to express their views and concerns.

“We believe that the report provides a framework for addressing the underlying issues that have led to conﬂicts and instability in Nigeria leading to secessionist movements in parts of the country. Only through a democratic and inclusive process can the nation truly address the grievances and demands of all its citizens.

“We therefore urge our fellow Middle Belters to stand united in rejecting the so-called “Republic of Arewa” and in demanding a more equitable and just system that respects the rights and aspirations of all Nigerians.

“We will not be silenced or marginalized, and we will continue to ﬁght for our own identity and rights within the context of a united and democratic Nigeria.

“To this end, the Middle Belt Youth Forum hereby sends a strong message to all those pushing for the Arewa Republic: ‘We will not be complicit in your divisive and exclusionary agenda. We stand ﬁrm in our commitment to a united, inclusive, and democratic Nigeria, and we will continue to ﬁght for our rights and our place in this nation.’

“We value our cultural and ethnic diversity and will continue to cherish and hold in high regards our unique identity while we continue to thrive and contribute to Nigeria’s rich tapestry of cultures and communities.”

