President Bola Tinubu is meeting the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and service chiefs at the State House, Abuja.

They include the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla; Chief of Air Staff, AVM H.B. Abubakar and the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The meeting which began at 03:00 pm local time is Tinubu’s first known in-person engagement with the security helmsmen since their appointment on June 19.