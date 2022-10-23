Tinubu donates N100m to flood victims in Kano

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has donated N100 million to flood victims in Kano.

Tinubu announced the donation on Saturday in Kano at a dinner organised in his honour by the Kano business community council.

According to him, the donation was aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the victims in the affected areas, and called for sustained prayers to end flood disasters in the country.

Speaking on the suitability of his candidacy for office, Tinubu said that if elected, he would ensure that Nigeria’s diversity served as a source of prosperity for all.

“Unity in diversity, peace and prosperity are the fulcrum of my mission in this contest.”

The APC presidential candidate pledged to reposition existing industries across Nigeria and make them a competitive source of industrialisation and growth.

He also commended Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for his stride in Infrastructure development in the state, describing Mr Ganduje as a “friend and a reliable partner”.

Thanking them for the honour, Mr Tinubu also promised the Kano business community that he would provide an enabling environment for business to thrive in the state.