Gunmen attack Apostle Suleman’s convoy, kill seven

Gunmen on Friday, attacked the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleman, senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries International.

The attack happened along the Benin Auchi Road, Edo State, led to the death of seven persons including three policemen.

The gunmen reportedly opened fire on his convoy, allegedly killing three of his police orderlies and four other persons.

Suleman’s lawyer, Samuel Amune, who confirmed the attack said the cleric just returned from a programme in Tanzania, adding that he escaped death by a whisker.

He said, “He was returning from a journey and he had almost gotten on the shores of Auchi when some assassins attacked him. Three of his police orderlies, among others died. He travelled before and just finished a programme in Tanzania day before yesterday.

“He was returning to Auchi when the gunmen attacked him along Sabingida down to Warake area, and Auchi shares direct boundary with Warake. So, he had passed Warake and was entering the boundaries of Auchi when the attack happened.”