Tinubu condoles with NNPC, families of Rivers helicopter crash victims

Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu, has condoled with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and the families of the helicopter crash victims.

The president asked the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and other relevant agencies involved in the rescue mission to intensify their search for survivors.

The he ministry of aviation and aerospace development on Thursday, said three persons died in the helicopter crash that occurred in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The ministry said while no emergency locator transmitter (ELT) signal was received, manual efforts to plot the location of the accident are underway, and all available resources, including the military and low-flying aircraft, have been deployed to assist in locating and rescuing any survivor.

In a statement addressing the crash, NNPC had said the helicopter, operated by East Winds Aviation, was hired by the national oil company.

NNPC said the helicopter, which had eight persons on board, including six passengers and two crew members, was heading to its floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) base in Port Harcourt.

The president’s special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Tinubu directed military officers involved in various operations in the zone to assist NSIB, NCAA, and other relevant agencies in the search for survivors.

Tinubu said the military officers should provide the necessary support needed by the agencies.