Tinubu appoints Tanimu Yakubu as new DG of Budget Office

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Tanimu Yakubu as the new Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said the appointment follows the expiration of the tenure of Ben Akabueze.

Akabueze was first appointed in June 2016 by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari the director-general of the budget office of the federation. His tenure was later extended for a second term on May 17, 2020.

Announcing the new appointment, the presidency said Yakubu is an accomplished economist and was chief economic adviser to a former president from 2007 to 2010.

According to the statement, Yakubu was also the managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria from 2003 to 2007, and commissioner of finance, budget, and economic planning in Katsina state from 1999 to 2003.

“The new Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from Wagner College, Staten Island, New York, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the same institution,” the statement reads.

“President Tinubu thanks the outgoing Director-General, Mr. Akabueze, for his services and wishes him success in his future endeavours.”

The statement said the president expects the new director-general of “this pivotal agency” to further enhance the provision of efficient and qualitative budget functions, with a view to promoting fiscal sustainability, transparency, and accountability in public finance management for national development.

